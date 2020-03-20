Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 19-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 215.68p INCLUDING current year revenue 221.35p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 209.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 215.51p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---