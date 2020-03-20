U.S. researchers have conducted detailed balance calculations to show the ultimate potential of underwater solar cells. According to their findings, the devices could theoretically produce useful power at up to 65% efficiency in clear waters. However, this would only be possible by using wide-band-gap semiconductors, which have not been considered for solar cells used for land-based applications because their band gaps are too large.A research team from New York University is trying to assess the potential efficiency limits of underwater solar cells. In Efficiency Limits of Underwater Solar Cells, ...

