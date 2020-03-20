

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britons' inflation expectations for the next 12 months eased in February, the quarterly Bank of England/TNS Inflation Attitudes Survey revealed on Friday.



Respondents forecast inflation to ease to 3 percent in the coming year instead of 3.1 percent projected in November. The survey was conducted between February 12 and 25.



Expected inflation for the twelve months after that remained unchanged at 2.9 percent. Median expectations for inflation in the longer-term, say in five years' time, fell to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent.



By a margin of 47 percent to 10 percent, survey respondents believed that the economy would end up weaker rather than stronger if prices started to rise faster, compared with 52 percent to 7 percent in November.



