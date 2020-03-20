Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) announced today an interview with President Will Ralston will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. local time on Bloomberg International, available in 100+ million homes across Europe.

In the exclusive interview, Ralston provides insight into the Company's rapidly growing solar business for residential and commercial customers.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/G-qApfzBawg

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About SinglePoint, Inc.:

Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc (OTCQB: SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multinational brand.

