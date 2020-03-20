News Regulatory:

At Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting convened today, shareholders voted in favor of all 27 resolutions proposed by the board of directors, notably those relative to:

The approval of the corporate and consolidated financial statements for the 2018-2019 fiscal year;

A shareholder dividend payout in the amount of €0.29 per share relative to fiscal 2018-2019, to be distributed on April 9, 2020 (ex-dividend date: April 7, 2020);

The approval of modifications to the non-competition clause and the severance package of the CEO, Philippe Guillemot;

The Say on Pay compensation

The director mandate renewals of Anne Busquet, Servinvest and Emesa Corporacion Empresarial S.L as directors of Elior Group

The appointment of Sofibim as director of Elior Group, subject to the condition precedent of the resignation of BIM from its mandate as a director;

The appointment of both a statutory and a substitute auditor;

Authority granted to the board of directors to trade in Elior Group's shares;

The delegation of authority granting powers to the board of directors to carry out, when appropriate and over time, several capital increases as prescribed by law.

Modifications to articles 15, 16.2 and 21 of Elior Group articles of association.

The present press release is published in French and English. In the event of divergence, the original version in French takes precedence over the English translation

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,923 million in revenue in fiscal 2018-2019.

Our 110,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005257/en/

Contacts:

Press

Inès Perrier ines.perrier@eliorgroup.com +33 (0)1 71 06 70 60

Investor relations

Kimberly Stewart kimberly.stewart@eliorgroup.com +33 (0)1 71 06 70 13