The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 24 March 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 36,054,661 shares (DKK 36,054,661) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 91,475 shares (DKK 91,475) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 36,146,136 shares (DKK 36,146,136) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 101.20 - 55,150 shares DKK 127.05 - 32,000 shares DKK 142.45 - 4,325 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=764198