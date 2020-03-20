Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that XSpray Pharma AB, company registration number 556649-3671, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that XSpray Pharma AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements will be met and that XSpray Pharma AB's prospectus is approved, first day of trading is expected to March 27, 2020. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 16,751,622 shares. Short Name: XSPRAY ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009973563 ----------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 144229 ----------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ----------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ----------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross CCP / 2 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.