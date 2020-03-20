At the request of XSpray Pharma AB, the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. Provided that XSpray Pharma AB's applies and will be approved for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be on March 26, 2020, and from March 27, 2020, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Preliminary last day of trading will be on March 26, 2020. Short name: XSPRAY ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009973563 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 144229 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.