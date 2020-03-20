County Line Energy Corp. (OTC: CYLC) Announces Designs for the New Countertop In-Home Vegetable Grow Box

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / County Line Energy Corp. ("County Line" or the "Company") (OTC:CYLC), released the following today:

Further to the news release dated March 03, 2020, County Line Energy (CYLC) is pleased to announce it has begun the designs on two separate countertop grow boxes specially designed to grow leafy vegetables and super greens in your own home.

"The designs are well underway, and models will be complete within two to three weeks, at which time we will be conducting focus groups for input into the final design," stated Emanuel Margaretis, CEO of County Line. "We don't intend to produce both at the same time, as the tooling and molds are sizeable investments for any company. Our goal with the focus groups is to choose the winning design, ensuring we have the best features and benefits to ensure success in the marketplace by providing the product that meets the most discriminating demand of the target market. Homemakers across the globe!"

The Company intends to keep the price point low enough for almost anyone to afford, and the footprint small enough to fit most homes, including apartments and condominiums.

"Once the winning example garners overwhelming support, we will announce it to our stakeholders, along with dimensions, price points, and growing capabilities," continued Margaretis.

About County Line Energy Corp.

County Line Energy Corp. (OTC:CYLC) is engaged in the business of managing ecosystems to ensure optimal growth of "greens." Indoor, outdoor, controlled, non-controlled ecosystems are our specialty.

Our proprietary algorithms and software ensure optimal growth conditions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release by County Line Energy Corp. ("County Line") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to," or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current events. Although County Line management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve several risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by County Line with OTC Markets. County Line assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

