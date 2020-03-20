Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of shopper marketing ROI in boosting retail sales

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. How big data analytics can help retailers to understand the shopper's perception of the brand

2. Steps to analyze brand affinity by leveraging big data analytics in retail

Retail stores have come a long way in terms of efficiency. Store layouts are not just a mean of depicting aesthetical ability but also plays a vital role in shaping the shopper marketing strategy. In most cases, customers have a pre-determined shopping list, but they might end up in impulsive purchase because of certain factors like the layout or ambience. It is however quite fascinating that despite billions of expenditures on advertising, consumers make instant decisions when they see a product on the shelf of a retail store.

According to Quantzig's retail data analytics experts, "No two shoppers are identical. They differ in terms of demographics, behavior, psychographics, and geography and retailers should understand customer segments better to tailor their offering towards a particular segment."

Four Brilliant Tips from Quantzig's Experts to Boost Sales Using Big Data Analytics in Retail

1: Identify your shopper in order to sell your products directly to the shopper instead of selling it to the consumer

2: Know how your brand is being perceived by your shoppers

3: Know your shopper's persona before devising your marketing strategy

4: Evaluate your shopper's marketing performance

In this competitive environment, the retail industry is facing challenges like changing demographics and fluctuations in the economy. With various buying behaviors of the shoppers, the retail brands are relying on big data analytics for retail to identify the potential shopper. Quantzig's big data analytics for retail is purely based on shopper marketing trends and focuses on enhancing customer experience and sales.

