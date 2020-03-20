Anzeige
20.03.2020
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 20

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


20 March 2020

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2020 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 29 April 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 3 April 2020 (ex dividend date is 2 April 2020).

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

