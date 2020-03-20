Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
20.03.20
16:06 Uhr
3,587 Euro
-0,067
-1,83 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,568
3,581
16:22
3,579
3,590
16:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TUI
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TUI AG3,587-1,83 %