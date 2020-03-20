The "Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global poly-vinyl chloride market was worth $105.32 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% and reach $147.80 billion by 2023.

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Global Report 2020 from the author provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global poly-vinyl chloride market.

The Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) market consists of sales of PVC material and related services used in the building and construction, health care, electronics, automobile and other sectors, in products ranging from piping and siding, blood bags and tubing, to wire and cable insulation, windshield system components. Polyvinyl chloride is a white synthetic organic compound available in powder form or granules with high density and high impact strength. It is produced in two forms, first as a rigid and second as a flexible plastic. PVC is commonly used in construction as insulation on electrical wires. It is also blow-molded into clear, transparent bottles.

The poly-vinyl chloride market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the poly-vinyl chloride market and accounts for around 52% of the market.

The poly-vinyl chloride market covered in this report is segmented by product type into rigid PVC, flexible pvc, low-smoke PVC, chlorinated PVC. It is also segmented by end use industry into building construction, automotive, electrical electronics, packaging, footwear, healthcare, others and by application into pipes fittings, film sheets, wire cables, bottles, profiles, hoses tubing, others.

In 2019, SK Capitals acquired the Performance Products Solutions business (PP&S) from US compounder PolyOne Corporation for $775 million.The acquisition is expected to help SK capitals to strengthen the business growth by expanding its product portfolio. The Performance Products Solutions business (PP&S), a business division of PolyOne Corporation, which is headquartered in the US, is a plastic compounded solutions provider of formulated polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and propylene-based products.

Major players in the market are Westlake Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Mexichem SAB de CV, Axiall Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., BASF SE.

