As a response to questions raised during these extraordinary market conditions, this Exchange and Clearing Notice is to inform market participants about the procedures of Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB for equity derivatives in case markets are closed on the expiration day. This Exchange Notice sets out the applicable provisions in the Exchange and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. Defined terms in this Exchange Notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Exchange and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. In accordance with Sections 2.9.22-24 and 2.9.28 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets, where a Suspension of Trading or corresponding measures has been decided upon by a securities exchange or other marketplace, and where the decision relates to the Instrument(s) included in the Contract Base, Exercise/Closing (including premature Exercise) may not take place until the measure has ceased to apply. The procedures above also follow from Appendix 6 (Procedures in connection with system disturbances on the expiration day) of the Exchange and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. Appendix 6 sets out rules for procedures with system disturbances on the expiration day and includes rules for disturbances in the Exchange's exchange trading system, Clearing System or cash equity trading system. Appendix 6 is available through the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/docs/app-6-Procedure-in-Connection-With-System-Disturbanc es-on-the-Expiration-Day.pdf In short, Section 1 of Appendix 6 sets out the following: • If the disturbance (including market close) only covers parts of the Expiration Day, the tables set forth in Sections 2 and 3 of Appendix 6 states whether the Expiration shall be moved or not. • If there is a disturbance (including market close) in the underlying cash equity market during the whole Expiration Day, the Expiration shall be moved to the following Bank Day. • If the disturbance (including market close) recur or persists at a potential new Expiration Day, the procedure to determine whether or not to move the Expiration will follow the same procedures as on the original Expiration Day. Notwithstanding the above, taken the latest available information into consideration, where circumstances occur such as significant market disturbance, Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB reserve the right to, in accordance with Section 1.11.1 of the Exchange Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets and Section 1.17.1 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets, inter alia, amend the provisions in the Exchange Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets and/or the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets, respectively, or otherwise to adopt such measures as the Exchange and/or the Clearing House deem necessary. When invoking these provisions, the Exchange and/or the Clearing House shall have the right if absolutely necessary to amend already Recorded Contracts. In the adoption of these measures, the Exchange and/or the Clearing House shall strive to maintain neutrality between Clearing Members, Direct Clearing Agents and Customers and Exchange Members. According to Section 1.11.2 of the Exchange Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets and Section 1.17.2 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets, respectively, the Exchange and/or the Clearing House shall, as soon as possible, inform Clearing Members, Direct Clearing Agents and Customers and Exchange Members as to the measures adopted. For contact information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=764249