Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2020 / 14:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 94.8574 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10788270 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 53673 EQS News ID: 1003021 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2020 09:46 ET (13:46 GMT)