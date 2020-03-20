Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2020 / 14:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.6433 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14685177 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 53681 EQS News ID: 1003037 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2020 09:47 ET (13:47 GMT)