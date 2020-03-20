Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U35G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2020 / 14:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.6445 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 93000 CODE: U35G LN ISIN: LU1407889887 ISIN: LU1407889887 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U35G LN Sequence No.: 53751 EQS News ID: 1003189 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2020 09:57 ET (13:57 GMT)