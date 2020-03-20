Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U10G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2020 / 14:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 166.5655 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2498001 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN Sequence No.: 53753 EQS News ID: 1003193 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2020 09:58 ET (13:58 GMT)