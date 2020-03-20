Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2020 / 15:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1150.1637 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45528989 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 53797 EQS News ID: 1003283 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2020 10:05 ET (14:05 GMT)