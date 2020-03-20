Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2020 / 15:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.0791 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29728428 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 53842 EQS News ID: 1003403 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2020 10:12 ET (14:12 GMT)