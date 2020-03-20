The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 19 March 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 677.53 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 665.32 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 689.27 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 677.07 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

