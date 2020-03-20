Anzeige
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 20

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH



GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionEXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL11,070options exercised
£1.345,431options sold
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price


11,070 options exercised

5,431 options sold at £1.34
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-19
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
