Decision clears path for anticipated IPO of coffee tea powerhouse

JDE Peet's noted that today the European Commission approved the new governance structure between JAB and Mondelez in anticipation of an IPO of JDE Peet's. This decision satisfies all remaining EU anti-trust requirements for JAB with respect to the anticipated IPO.

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea group, serving approximately 130 billion cups of coffee and tea in 2019 in more than 100 countries in both developed and emerging markets. Through its portfolio of over 50 leading global, regional and local coffee and tea brands, JDE Peet's offers an extensive range of high-quality and innovative coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs across markets, consumer preferences and price levels. JDE Peet's established brand portfolio is the largest in the coffee and tea industry, and includes Peet's, Jacobs, L'OR, Senseo, Tassimo and TiOra, Douwe Egberts, Stumptown, Super, Pilão, OldTown, Moccona, Mighty Leaf and Pickwick as well as Maison du Café in France, Marcilla in Spain, Harris in Australia and Bravo in Greece.

