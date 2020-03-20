

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, Italy has become the country with the most number of deaths from COVID-19, having recorded a total of 3,405 fatal cases Thursday.



China was the worst-affected country so far with 3,248 deaths reported from coronavirus.



But in terms of total number of people infected with the deadly virus, China is far worse than Italy with more than 80000 cases.



The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy, which has the world's second-oldest population, is almost half of it.



For the second consecutive day, China reported no new COVID-19 case.



Iran has the third highest death toll after China and Italy. Its health ministry reported more than 1400 COVID-19 deaths so far.



Spain became the fourth country to register more than 1,000 deaths, after China, Italy and Iran.



Argentina became the first South American country to announce a nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 Thursday.



In the most tragic COVID-19 related event in the United States, four members of the same family died with the virus infection. A 73 year-old New Jersey mother and her three children had a family dinner together, CNN reported.



COVID-19 death toll in the United States has reached 214 while the number of infected cases increased to more than 14,000.



Globally, COVID-19 death toll crossed 10,000 Friday. Nearly 250,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus.



