Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitive intelligence engagement for a steel company. This success story highlights how our insights helped the client to understand competitors' strategies and revamp their business models accordingly.

Engagement Overview:

To retain a competitive edge, a steel manufacturer, based out of Europe, wanted to thoroughly monitor the competitive landscape. They were looking for a partner to help them in identifying their market position, strengths, and financial capabilities in comparison to their key competitors. Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: The client wanted to analyze competitors and their key suppliers to evaluate the quality of their raw materials

Objective 2: The steel manufacturer wanted to understand strategies undertaken by their competitors to manage solid waste and reduce environmental issues

Objective 3: They wanted to keep pace with the market trends and make smarter decisions through a systematic synthesis of market and competitive information

Through in-depth competitor research and analysis, we help companies in the steel industry to stay agile and create differential go-forward strategies. RFP for more insights.

Our Approach

To help the client tackle the market challenges and achieve their strategic objectives, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of research solutions including market intelligence engagement, demand management study, risk assessment, and competitive intelligence engagement. The engagement also involved listing out key competitors and closely monitoring their business models. The experts at Infiniti Research also helped the client to identify the risk mitigation approaches undertaken by their competitors.

Business impact of the competitive intelligence solution for the steel market client:

Analyzed market position in comparison to their competitors

Identified areas where they performed well and lacked with respect to their competitors

Identified competitors' investment into R&D and new technologies

Revamped business models to gain a competitive advantage

Identified the right suppliers to provide them with quality raw materials

Kept pace with market trends and regional developments before their competitors

Increased market share by 21% within one year

