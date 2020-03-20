Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 Ticker-Symbol: P6SG 
Tradegate
20.03.20
17:01 Uhr
8,990 Euro
+0,075
+0,84 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,815
9,110
18:02
9,000
9,085
18:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR8,990+0,84 %