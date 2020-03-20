Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2020 / 16:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/03/2020) of GBP33.48m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/03/2020) of GBP17.65m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 84.66p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 79.68p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 100.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 18.12% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.18p 14500000 ZDP share price 103.50p Premium to NAV (5.20%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 19/03/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 53852 EQS News ID: 1003517 End of Announcement EQS News Service

