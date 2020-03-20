Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of data mining in improving supply chain management

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The role of data mining in decoding hidden patterns between different points in the supply chain

2. How data mining can enhance supply chain operations

Data mining and business intelligence are interconnected and are more like the two sides of a coin. From crime prevention agencies to major players in the e-commerce and retail industry rely on data mining to increase business efficiency. In current times supply chain analytics has emerged as an important business tool to manage and integrate data from various business aspects such as inventory, warehouse, and logistics in order to improve basic competencies Hence data mining in supply chain is turning into an inevitable tool for building a powerful logistics and supply chain network.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Given the pace at which supply chains are growing, the adoption of data mining is turning out to be crucial in improving decision making and building competitive supply chains."

Three Major Benefits of Supply Chain Analytics

1: Integrate and analyze supply chain data sets

2: Leverage analytics to decipher new and better patterns of data

3: Forecast probable outcomes

In this era of digitalization where quick turn-around time is the key to gain a higher market share, it is mandatory to make the right decisions at the right time. Data mining in the supply chain not only helps to improve logistics and supply chain management but also helps in integrating supply chain data sets to gain better visibility into supply chain operations. The challenge, however, lies in interpreting data to extract meaningful insights that aid decision-making.

