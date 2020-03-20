FDA feedback leads to continuous glucose monitor placement into the wellness device category

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - Small Caps Daily recently published an article on Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), after the Company's latest surge in press coverage, piqued the publication's interest. The media interest is warranted, as it surrounds the preparations for the launch of Nemaura Medical's non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor ("CGM"), sugarBEAT in the U.S., following recent FDA feedback. Nemaura's progress with their sugarBEAT CGM, represents a milestone for Nemaura and for the medical device and wellness industries at large, as no other CGM has yet been allowed under the wellness category by the FDA, to date.

Key Take-Away's from the Small Caps Daily Article:

If Nemaura is able to penetrate just 1% of the population of 118 million, it would equate to potentially, 1.18 million devices sold.

If we assume a price point of $99 for each device and a number of sensors for a 12-month period, this equates to about $116 million in potential revenue.

sugarBEAT has an advantage over existing CGMs, which are typically inserted into the skin and must stay in place for multiple days; sugarBEAT sits on top of the skin and you can take it off whenever you want.

The nanotechnology embedded in the sugarBEAT's sensor membrane absorbs patients' glucose, which then produces a signal assessing glucose units in patients' blood. This measurement can be achieved through one rotation of daily wear.

For full article, visit:

https://smallcapsdaily.com/nemaura-medical-to-launch-their-non-invasive-continuous-glucose-monitor-in-the-us-market-under-the-wellness-category/

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.:

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a medical technology company developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT and BEATdiabetes. sugarBEAT is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. BEATdiabetes is a planned health subscription service providing 1-on-1 lifestyle coaching and behavior change recommendations driven by personalized data provided by sugarBEAT. People with diabetes who take insulin can also adjunctively use sugarBEAT for insulin dosage purposes when calibrated by a finger stick reading.

