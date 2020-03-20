The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 20.03.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 20.03.2020ISIN NameDE000A1JF7N6 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1JF7L0 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1JF7T3 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1JXC94 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1JF7Q9 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1JXC60 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1JF7S5 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1JF7P1 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1JXC86 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1JF7M8 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1JF7R7 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1H49V6 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1C9KL8 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A2N5QJ3 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A2PMZG1 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A2JG4F7 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A2JG4G5 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1C0BC5 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1C0BB7 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1C22K7 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1C22L5 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1C0BD3 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1C22P6 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1C22M3 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1C22Q4 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1C22N1 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1JXC78 HSBC ETFs PLCDE000A1W2EK4 HSBC ETFs PLC