PR Newswire
20.03.2020 | 17:40
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - AGM Statement

London, March 20

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 12 and special resolutions 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 12. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 14. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

The Board notes the votes against the resolutions to approve the re-election of Simon Miller and Christopher Casey, contained in resolutions 5 and 6, and intends to maintain an ongoing dialogue with the relevant shareholder on the issues reflected by these votes. An update on the discussion will be provided in the interim results.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 128,709,692100.0000.002,911
Resolution 228,650,46199.8348,0060.1714,136
Resolution 328,650,46199.8056,0060.206,136
Resolution 428,709,692100.0000.002,911
Resolution 518,862,04065.749,830,61634.2619,947
Resolution 618,877,89165.799,814,76534.2119,947
Resolution 728,641,76099.8250,8960.1819,947
Resolution 828,657,61199.8835,0450.1219,947
Resolution 928,653,78799.8835,0450.1223,771
Resolution 1028,678,94299.9126,9260.096,735
Resolution 1128,709,692100.0000.002,911
Resolution 1228,695,43299.9514,2600.052,911
Resolution 1328,632,22299.7766,6700.232,911
Resolution 1428,682,80599.9416,0870.062,911

20 March 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire