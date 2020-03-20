BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - AGM Statement

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 12 and special resolutions 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 12. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 14. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

The Board notes the votes against the resolutions to approve the re-election of Simon Miller and Christopher Casey, contained in resolutions 5 and 6, and intends to maintain an ongoing dialogue with the relevant shareholder on the issues reflected by these votes. An update on the discussion will be provided in the interim results.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 28,709,692 100.00 0 0.00 2,911 Resolution 2 28,650,461 99.83 48,006 0.17 14,136 Resolution 3 28,650,461 99.80 56,006 0.20 6,136 Resolution 4 28,709,692 100.00 0 0.00 2,911 Resolution 5 18,862,040 65.74 9,830,616 34.26 19,947 Resolution 6 18,877,891 65.79 9,814,765 34.21 19,947 Resolution 7 28,641,760 99.82 50,896 0.18 19,947 Resolution 8 28,657,611 99.88 35,045 0.12 19,947 Resolution 9 28,653,787 99.88 35,045 0.12 23,771 Resolution 10 28,678,942 99.91 26,926 0.09 6,735 Resolution 11 28,709,692 100.00 0 0.00 2,911 Resolution 12 28,695,432 99.95 14,260 0.05 2,911 Resolution 13 28,632,222 99.77 66,670 0.23 2,911 Resolution 14 28,682,805 99.94 16,087 0.06 2,911

20 March 2020