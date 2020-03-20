ASSYSTEM: Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Assystem's 2020 objectives

Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Assystem's 2020 objectives

Paris-La Défense, 20 March 2020, 5.35 p.m. (CET)

In view of the speed at which the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading, as well as the social distancing and lockdown measures put in place by governments, particularly in France, Assystem will not be in a position to meet the revenue, EBITA margin and free cash flow objectives for 2020 that it announced on 9 March 2020.

As the situation currently stands, we are unable to measure the net impact on Assystem's revenue and earnings that will be caused by Covid-19 itself, and by the measures taken in the Group's various operating countries to halt the spread of the virus and alleviate its effects on companies.

Assystem will issue an update on this net impact as soon as it can be estimated with a sufficient degree of reliability.

In addition, Assystem has decided to postpone its Annual General Meeting from its originally scheduled date of 14 May 2020 to 26 June 2020, with the aim of enabling shareholders that wish to attend to do so. The per-share dividend for 2019 that will be put to the shareholder vote at this AGM will still be €1.00. If this dividend is approved, it will be paid in the first two weeks of July 2020.

2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

30 April: First-quarter 2020 revenue release

26 June: Annual General Meeting

30 July: First-half 2020 revenue release

8 September: First-half 2020 results release - Presentation meeting on 9 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

27 October: Third-quarter 2020 revenue release

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris/ Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier

CFO & Deputy CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07







Anne-Charlotte Dagorn

Communications Director

acdagorn@assystem.com

Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29 Agnès Villeret

Investor relations - Komodo

agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15





