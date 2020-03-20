

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Friday, with traders trimming down positions even as several markets across Europe extended gains from previous session and closed on a firm note.



Worries about the coronavirus pandemic and doubts about the effectiveness of the relief packages by central banks weighed as well on stocks.



The benchmark SMI ended down 158.38 points, or 1.8%, at 8,623.86, despite having vaulted to a high of 9,174.58 and gaining nearly 400 points, in early trades.



On Thursday, the SMI ended up 443.50 points, or 5.32%, at 8,782.24, despite having tumbled to a low of 8,327.86 around early afternoon.



Givaudan declined nearly 6%. Roche Holding ended lower by about 5% and Credit Suisse eased by about 4.2%.



Alcon, Swiss Life Holding and Novartis lost 3.4%, 2.8% and 2.25%, respectively.



Lonza Group, Nestle, UBS Group and Swisscom also ended notably lower.



LafargeHolcim ended stronger by 5.3%. Sika gained 3.1%, while Richemont and Adecco ended higher by 2.3% and 1.7%, respectively.



In the midcap section, Ems Chemie Holding shed about 5% and Baloise Holding lost 4.1%. Helvetia, Swiss Prime Site, VAT Group, Bucher Industries and Schindler Ps also ended sharply lower.



Dufry rallied 9.4%. Fulghafen Zurich gained 8.4% after the company said flight operations and activities in commercial centers were reduced to a minimum and it was taking necessary steps to preserve liquidity.



Vifor Pharma ended 7.6% up, while Lindt & Spruengli and Straumann Holding gained 7% and 6.7%, respectively. Logitech, Lindt & Sp Ps, PSP Swiss Property and Schindler Holding also rose sharply.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX