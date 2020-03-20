American Hemp Ventures, Inc. Announces Hundreds of Millions of Hemp Seeds Expected for Upcoming Season

AURORA, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / American Hemp Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:AMHV) announces that it currently has tens of millions of high CBD hemp seeds currently available for the 2020 season. The company expects to have over 200 million high CBD hemp seeds, as well as hundreds of millions of high fiber industrial hemp seeds. AMHV's seed stock includes USDA certified organic seeds, organically grown (not USDA certified) seeds, non-organic seeds, and various varieties of CBG, CBD, and auto-flower. Full details can be seen at the company's web site www.AmericanHemp.io.

In addition to a large variety and quantity of seeds, AMHV's staff of 20 is well positioned to provide growers and farmers with extensive support and consulting services throughout the planting, growing, and harvesting season.

AMHV has invested significantly in seed genetics, staff, infrastructure and farming expertise which is reflected in the growth of the company. AMHV is well positioned to be the preeminent leader in the hemp seed industry.

"Through our proprietary and innovative licensing model, we have expanded our operations from 17 to 60 partners over the past year," said CEO Mark Spoone. "This has allowed us to cost-effectively expand our growing capacity from 112,000 square feet to (est.) 1,200,000 square feet of greenhouse space over the last year. We believe the expansion is primarily a result of our consulting services for growers and farmers. While seed genetics is the backbone for success, proper growing techniques and managing the environmental factors are also critically important to farming success. Our team gives farmers the skills and expertise they need on a daily basis so they can have the most productive and profitable outcomes." This approach has led the company to be able to expand to many additional partners as well as nearly 400,000 square feet of USDA certified organic growing operations for the 2020 seed season. As a result of this growth, AMHV expects to have tens of millions of USDA certified organic and non-organic varieties of seed, including CBG, CBD and CBD auto-flower.

To further support our farmers' success, AMHV has hired Dr. Miles Ingwers as the Director of Genetics. According to Dr. Ingwers, "I chose to join the AMHV team because I believe they have a strong commitment to providing growers with the highest quality seed available in the industry. Growers need help and support in this emerging industry and AMHV is leading the way in partnering with our growers and farmers. They are making a significant investment into their seed genetics program and are implementing best practices across their growing operations. I am proud to be part of the AMHV team."

To learn more about AMHV please visit their website: www.AmericanHemp.io The website provides additional information about the company, their seeds and additional services. To inquire about their seeds and services, please contact their Global Sales Director, Doug Smith at (919) 518-4076 or Doug@AmericanHemp.io or their International Director of Business Development, Mike Kosty at (778) 552-6514 or Mike@AmericanHemp.io.

AMHV owns, operates and/or manages upwards of 1,200,000 square feet of greenhouses dedicated to seed production, including 320,000 square feet of USDA organically certified greenhouse for seed production. Through these greenhouses, the company expects to have a wide variety of strains and tens of millions of USDA certified organic and non-organic premium quality feminized CBG and CBD seeds available for sale and delivery during March, April, and May at prices that competitors will not be able to undersell for similar quantity and quality of seed.

About American Hemp Ventures, Inc.

AMHV's 168-acre farm operation is focused on developing proprietary hybrid hemp seeds, supplying of hemp seed, production of hemp biomass, as well as providing consulting services to traditional farmers interested in converting their farm operations to include hemp.

With upwards of 300 greenhouses totaling over 1.2 million sq. ft. dedicated to growing our proprietary engineered hemp seeds, we are well on our way to become the nation's leading provider of high-yield premium feminized CBD hemp varieties. To further our position, AMHV has developed proprietary processes that allow us to feminize 99% of our hemp plants and increase yield by nearly 100% over standard seed.

As we continue to vertically integrate our growth strategy, we are partnering with hemp extraction and CBD processing operations, developing genetics, creating proprietary processes and technology, and producing consumer wellness product lines.

Our wellness line of products includes Circa 1920 as well as HempSure CBD supplements. Circa 1920 is a hemp and CBD infused line of wellness skincare for anti-aging, moisturizing, and general skin health. HempSure is our line of whole-body wellness CBD supplements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are wholly subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual products, services, results, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers and clients; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other companies in our industry; the effects of changes in the cannabis industry and markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining client, customer and supplier relationships; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and other risks and uncertainties relating to our business. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: American Hemp Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581796/American-Hemp-Ventures-Inc-Announces-Hundreds-of-Millions-of-Hemp-Seeds-Expected-for-Upcoming-Season