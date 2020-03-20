Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH" or "the Company") today announced that William Scott has informed the Board of his decision to retire as a non-executive director of the Company due to the increased demands of his other directorships. William Scott has been a non-executive director since 2012. His retirement from the Board will take effect as of the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Anne Farlow, Chairman of PSH, said: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Bill for his dedication to PSH since 2012. The Board has benefited greatly from his valuable input and we wish him all the best in the future."

An announcement on the appointment of a new non-executive director will be made in due course.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

