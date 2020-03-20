voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) (the "Company" or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it is postponing the announcement of financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The earnings release was originally scheduled for after market close in the U.S. on Thursday, March 26th and the conference call was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, March 27th, 8:30 AM Eastern Time. More information on the exact date and time will be provided as soon as it becomes available. Participants from voxeljet will include its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ingo Ederer, and its Chief Financial Officer, Rudolf Franz, who will provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

