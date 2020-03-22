Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 22.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGDX ISIN: US36467W1099 Ticker-Symbol: GS2C 
Tradegate
20.03.20
21:37 Uhr
3,569 Euro
-0,145
-3,90 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESTOP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESTOP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,360
3,809
21.03.
3,531
3,569
20.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAMESTOP CORPORATION3,569-3,90 %