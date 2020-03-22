

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME), a video game, consumer electronics and gaming merchandise retailer, said that it will temporarily close all its US-based retail locations, and process orders on a digital only basis, starting on 22nd March, as a result of the continued spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19. The move comes after intense criticism of the company's plan to keep stores open as an 'essential business.'



Meanwhile, the company said it will continue to offer its products online at GameStop.com and on the GameStop app for customers to have their products shipped directly to their homes.



In addition, the company noted that it will pay all U.S. employees whose hours have been eliminated an additional two weeks at their regular pay rate based on the average hours worked in the last 10 weeks. The company will reimburse all benefit eligible U.S. employees, one month of the employee portion of benefit expenses.



