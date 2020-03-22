

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bank said Sunday that it plans to make a special payment to its customer service and other employees who work on site during the coronavirus pandemic.



The bank will provide the employees a special payment of up to $1000, which will be paid in $500 installments in April and May.



On Saturday, Fifth Third began temporary modifications to onsite banking services, as part of its efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus or Covid-19. Banking center lobbies will remain open to serve customers by appointment only and will not be open for general access.



Bankers will remain available and ready to help by phone. Bank Mart locations will remain open, but hours will change to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Fifth Third said.



