Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858560 ISIN: US5324571083 Ticker-Symbol: LLY 
Tradegate
20.03.20
21:45 Uhr
114,06 Euro
-10,16
-8,18 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,76
118,14
22.03.
112,94
113,28
20.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY114,06-8,18 %