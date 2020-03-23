

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. said it will begin on Monday to offer Indianapolis health care workers drive-through testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The testing is not available to the general public.



The only active health care workers are eligible, and they must have a physician's order requesting testing for COVID-19. There will be no charge for this service, Lilly said in a statement.



'Many health care workers are currently unable to receive testing through existing diagnostic facilities, and Lilly is initially focused on addressing this unmet need,' the company said.



The group eligible for testing includes physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and allied health care professionals.



