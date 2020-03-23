Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwantrade: Continuous Digital Trade Enhancement: Taiwantrade.com Helps out SMEs to Overcome Business Disruptions Caused by Coronavirus Through Launching Its New Online Video Service

TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Taiwantrade.com, Taiwan's official B2B online portal for international buyers, has recently launched an online video section "Taiwan Global Brands" on its platform for Taiwanese SMEs to tackle the exporting barriers. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, business operations across various industries have been influenced significantly around the world. As tradeshow circuits and business events dwindle, adding to pressure on SMEs to respond within such a short period, digital trade hence plays a crucial role for corporates to get through the ongoing coronavirus disruptions.

Taiwantrade.com introduces the "Taiwan Global Brands" video section presenting Taiwanese SMEs' videos to promote their products and services, aiming to explore further business opportunities through digital media presence. From eyewear, hosiery, to auto parts, Taiwantrade's video section highlights leading products across various industries. For instance, Singtex develops cutting edge textile made from coffee grounds for environmental sustainability. Chen En Food Corp. provides a total bubble tea solution from raw material supply, tea recipes to staff training.

Taiwantrade.com will update the video section continuously to correspond to the events and exhibitions going forward. Video topics will also increase from company introduction to post-event videos, providing diverse content for global professionals to gain a better understanding of Taiwan's SMEs as well as Taiwantrade.com.

To align with the evolving digital landscape, Taiwantrade.com has been constantly improving its services to eliminate commerce barriers and create frictionless purchasing experiences for international buyers. This includes instant messaging function to contact suppliers, customized supplier recommendation to individual inquiries, as well as iDealEZ (i.e. Taiwantrade's B2B online marketplace designed for international buyers to purchase products and order samples).

Taiwantrade.com is operated by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and organized by The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT). The platform provides a database of 70,000 suppliers showcasing more than 600,000 products. For further information, please visit https://bit.ly/2Wv0cfK

