AUTOCRYPT Officially Joins 5GAA (5G Automotive Association) as an ITS Security Expert

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, South Korea's pioneer in security operations for C-ITS highways, its first testbed, and licensing facility autonomous vehicles joined 5G Automotive Association (5GAA). 5GAA is a global, cross-industry organization of companies from the automotive technology and telecommunications industries (ICT) to develop 5G-based intelligent transport services and end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services.

The Association, founded in 2016, unites a large member base including 8 founding members which are AUDI AG, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia, and Qualcomm Incorporated. The members are committed to defining, developing the next generation of connected mobility and automated vehicle solutions, and testing integration into smart cities and intelligent transportation.

By taking a big step with the members of the 5GAA towards making transportation safer, greener, and more enjoyable, AUTOCRYPT is ready for the development of road safety and prioritization of C-ITS technology. With its Key Management features, AUTOCRYPT offers an extensive suite of security solutions to solve vulnerabilities across connected and autonomous vehicle environments. The Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Vehicle-to-Anything (V2X) components provide essential certificate management and encryption across smart road environments, from back-end server infrastructure to endpoints. These security solutions will further develop C-ITS and the provision of V2X, V2X communications, and connected mobility solutions collectively.

"What's most important in the autonomous driving environment is the technologies that can guarantee the safety of communications between intelligent transport services," said Daniel ES Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "We believe 5GAA and AUTOCRYPT together can play an enormous role in the development of 5G-V2X, which will eventually ease the global rollout of connected mobility and automated vehicles."

Recent milestones of 5GAA include running joint C-V2X demonstrations and launching testing events in Europe, supporting and addressing the importance of V2X and its requirements. It also aims to accelerate various development projects that lead to integrated solutions and deployments across Europe, the United States, and Asia.

About AUTOCRYPT

As a pioneer in transportation security technologies, AUTOCRYPT has been working towards providing a secured transportation experience for connected vehicles. AUTOCRYPT's development initially started under Penta Security in 2007. A decade later in 2019, it spun off as a separate entity and expanded its global presence. Recognized as the Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution by TU-Automotive, AUTOCRYPT has been aiding in installing modules through various projects to deploy secure V2X, RSU based communications, and PKI for connected vehicles security. Moreover, AUTOCRYPT has developed to face the challenges of in-vehicle security and EV charging through Plug&Charge (PnC), a simplified communications solution, and mobility data platform and fleet management system. For more information on AUTOCRYPT, visit www.autocrypt.io . For partnership inquiries, email marketing@autocrypt.io .

