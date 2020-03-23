Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLMY ISIN: FR0010040865 Ticker-Symbol: GI6A 
Tradegate
20.03.20
09:56 Uhr
104,00 Euro
+7,90
+8,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GECINA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GECINA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,00
108,00
08:09
102,90
103,20
08:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GECINA
GECINA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GECINA SA104,00+8,22 %