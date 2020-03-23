Ventus Engineering Wins Blade Sensor Technology Challenge and Earns a Place in the ORE Catapult Launch Academy Program

VIENNA, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventus Engineering GmbH, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, was announced as the winner of the Wind Turbine Sensors Innovation Challenge, initiated by the UK's Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in partnership with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, on: "How to monitor the wind turbine rotor and the entire swept area using wireless blade sensor technology?"

"The panel were unanimous in their support; they were impressed by how you [Ventus Engineering GmbH] answered the Sensors challenge with a comprehensive solution that could cover multiple challenges in one package, offering clear advantages over incumbent technologies." - Andrew Tipping, Commercialization Manager, ORE Catapult.

Among a fierce competition of forty-four companies, Ventus pitched their way to the Launch Academy program, which is offering an exciting opportunity to be guided by ORE Catapult experts and collaborate with leading worldwide companies in the wind industry, such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The next step for Ventus is to install the TripleCMAS technology on ORE Catapult's 7 MW Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine, which is the world's largest and most advanced open-access offshore wind turbine dedicated to research and demonstration, alongside opening a subsidiary in the UK.

Poul Anker Lübker, the Technical Director of Ventus Group, commented, "We have now reached a key milestone in the research and development program and we are proud to be selected and invited to enter the ORE Catapult Launch Academy program. TripleCMAS patent filed in 2016 has been transformed into a research. It has blazed the trail for converting the rotor and the entire swept area into a measuring instrument for all existing and future wind turbines - thereby improving rotor efficiency, reducing loads and service and maintenance costs, significantly reducing risk, and extending the lifetime for all wind turbines."

TripleCMAS research and development have been done in close collaboration with the Technical University of Vienna and is supported by Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG). Several Austrian wind farm owners have willingly provided access to their wind turbines in the ongoing development phase.

About Ventus Group

Ventus Group is a global wind turbine service provider enabling off- and onshore wind farm owners to increase asset production and returns while driving down the risk and cost of energy.

The multi-national team of highly specialized professionals from over 16 countries identifies and analyzes possible scenarios to recommend the best solution, unique to meet client's objectives.

The wide range of innovative products, and services includes Autonomous Drone Inspection, LiDAR Measurements, Static and Dynamic Blade Pitch Verification, End-of-Warranty & Taking-Over inspection (EOW & TO), and Dissolved Gas Analysis.

About of Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult - Launch Academy program

ORE Catapult was established in 2013 by the UK Government and is part of a network of Catapults set up by Innovate UK in high growth industries. It is the UK's leading innovation centre for offshore renewable energy and helps to reduce the cost of offshore renewable energy, supporting the growth of the industry and creating UK benefit.

The Launch Academy is ORE Catapult's national technology accelerator program for the offshore wind industry, focusing on near-to-market solutions.

The program provides the complete ecosystem to support the commercialization of ambitious companies launching new products and services in the sector. ORE Catapult has brought technology development and business support under one roof, allowing companies to access its own in-house technical capability alongside a range of business growth expertise from our partners.

Contact:

VENTUS GROUP

