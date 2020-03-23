One Media iP Group Plc - Notice of Results

23 March 2020

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media" or the "Company")

Notice of Results

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider which exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, announces that the Company will release its results for the year ended 31 October 2019 on 31 March 2020.

In addition, One Media is pleased to inform the market that its house broker, Cenkos Securities plc, has this week initiated its research coverage on the Company. A copy of the research note can be accessed by institutional and sophisticated investors via Cenkos' research portal, subject to registration: https://www.cenkos.com/research-portal#/portal/cenkos-securities.

Michael Infante - CEO

Claire Blunt - Chairman

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor.

The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

