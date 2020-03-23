DJ Voltalia SA: 2019 second half rebound, as expected - Long-term visibility and growth secured with over ?5 billion of future revenues under contracts

Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: 2019 second half rebound, as expected - Long-term visibility and growth secured with over EUR 5 billion of future revenues under contracts 23-March-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sound FY 2019 performance compared to FY 2018, which integrated non-recurring items · Energy sales EBITDA down by EUR 10 million: installed capacity expansion and diversification mitigated the EUR 20 million impact of 2018's non-recurring price hikes in Brazil · Services confirmed as a sustainable contributor to EBITDA and value creation · Group net profit at EUR 4.6 million, with Group net profit reaching EUR 13.3 million in the second half · Solid balance sheet with more than EUR 400 million cash available[1] 2020 objectives maintained in a less predictable environment due to the Covid-19 situation · Monitoring impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak on activity, with a strong priority given to employees' health · 1 GW and EUR 160-180 million EBITDA objectives maintained · Plants currently in operation and construction will bring, once fully built, EUR 180 million of EBITDA per year 2023 roadmap already well underway and fully financed · 2.6 GW capacity ambition in 2023: 73% secured thanks to long-term power sales contracts won since January 2019 · The required equity is fully financed by the 2019 capital increase Revenues long-term visibility and contained leverage remain key features of the Voltalia model · EUR 5 billion of contracted future revenues representing over 20 years of future cash flows from strong counterparties · Pipeline of 7.8 GW, up by 28% compared with FY 2018, to be kept or sold with Services · Low gearing[2] (46%) and very disciplined approach to financing offers strong financial flexibility Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), international player in renewable energies, announces today its FY 2019 results[3]. Volltalia will comment on its FY 2019 results and short to mid-term perspectives during a live webcast starting at 9.00 AM Paris time on Monday 23, 2020. All connection details are available on our website: https://www.voltalia.com/uk/investors [1]. "2019 is another year where the Voltalia model has proven its robustness. Good operational and financial performances during the second half allowed another year of positive net profit. As the Covid-19 outbreak is putting a lot of stress on people and economy around the world, we belong to a very resilient sector with revenues secured by long-term contracts. Voltalia benefits from over EUR 5 billion of contracted future revenues, one of the best levels in the industry given its size. Voltalia's strength also comes from its strategy to focus on competitive, non-subsidized power projects, its integrated model and its cautious, low-leverage financial policy. In addition to presenting challenges, the Covid-19 crisis will create opportunities that can be seized by strong players such as Voltalia" comments Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. Key figures 2019 full year results show a solid and profitable performance, with growth after restatement of the non-recurring price hikes that occurred in Brazil in 2018 (+13% in revenues and +16% in EBITDA). Change In EUR FY 2019 FY 2018 At actual rates At constant millions rates Revenue 175.5 180.7 -2.9% -1.5% EBITDA 65.1 76.2 -14.6% -12.3% EBITDA margin 37.1% 42.2% -5.1 pts -4.6 pts Net profit 4.6 8.5 -45.7% -40.5% (Group share) Business review Energy sales: portfolio expansion and diversification compensate the 2019 normalisation of pricing in Brazil With second half revenues and EBITDA outperforming that of the first half by 84% and 82% respectively, full-year revenues in 2019 were stable and full-year EBITDA declined by EUR 9 million (-11%) when compared with 2018, at constant exchange rates. Change In EUR FY 2019 FY 2018 At actual At constant millions rates rates Before eliminations of services provided internally Revenue 129.2 131.7 -1.9% -0.2% EBITDA 77.2 87.9 -12.1% -10.5% EBITDA margin 59.7% 66.7% -7.0 pts -6.9 pts Production (in 2 117 2 081 +2% GWh) Installed 678 524 +29% capacity (in MW, end of period) Robust performances of existing portfolio In 2018, Voltalia added EUR 25 million and EUR 20 million of revenues and EBITDA, respectively, thanks to a non-recurring opportunity resulting into selling price hikes[4]. Restated for this impact, Voltalia records in 2019 a strong double-digit growth in revenues (+23%) and EBITDA (+16%), reflecting overall robust performances across the portfolio and the increase in installed capacity: 154 MW of capacity has been added in 2019, almost entirely during the second semester. · In Brazil, despite lower wind overall, Voltalia's wind farms capacity factors in 2019 reached 49%, four points above the regional average during the year, reflecting once more the quality of Voltalia's portfolio. · In France, utility-scale solar and wind plants capacity factors were 19% and 27% respectively, outperforming the observed national averages by five and two points respectively. Portfolio diversification Voltalia's portfolio diversification accelerated in 2019: United-Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Egypt already represented close to 11% of Energy sales (versus less than 3% in 2018). The performance has been good overall with revenues multiplied by 4.2 compared with 2018, and first Energy sales in new countries (Egypt, Italy, Spain, Belgium) thanks to organic development and Helexia's acquisition. Helexia For its first six months within the Group, Helexia recorded very robust revenues growth at EUR 14 million driven by expansion in installed capacity (62 MW at year-end 2019 vs. 51 MW upon acquisition) and very dynamic Services activities. Commercial efforts (22 new hires since the acquisition) and one-off integration costs weighed temporarily on its EBITDA contribution, at EUR 4 million over the six-month period. Services: a sustainable contributor to EBITDA Change In EUR millions FY 2019 FY 2018 At actual At constant rates Before eliminations rates of services provided internally Revenue 145.6 117.2 +24.2% +24.1% EBITDA 10.0 6.7 +50.0% +58.4% EBITDA margin 6.9% 5.7% +1.2 pts +1.6 pts At constant exchange rates, Services revenues in 2019 were up 24% on 2018, with a 58% increase in EBITDA. This increase reflected high levels of construction activity for the Group's own assets as well as a strong clients' appetite for projects developed by Voltalia. · With revenues of EUR 126 million in 2019, the Development, Equipment Procurement and Construction business continued its profitable growth as a result of (i) higher construction volume for Voltalia's own plants (97 MW commissioned and 397 MW under construction at year-end, on three continents and five technologies, including Voltalia's largest power storage projects), and (ii) record level of sale of project development, in Brazil (227 MW of developed wind projects sold to Echoenergia, a company controlled by British investor Actis) and in France (sale of 60% in a 4.3 MW solar plant repowered immediately prior to the sale, which is now deconsolidated). Thanks to this, the Development, Construction & Equipment Procurement team generated positive EBITDA while developing a large and growing portfolio of future projects (1.7 GW added to the pipeline during 2019). · With revenues of EUR 19 million in 2019, Operation & Maintenance is slightly below breakeven, pending higher volume of activity to be derived from new business secured since January 2019 from third-party clients and from Voltalia's growing portfolio of plants. As part of Voltalia's value enhancing strategy of internalizing development, construction and maintenance, revenues eliminations were up by 45% on 2018, at EUR 99.3 million, representing, once corporate costs are added, EUR 22.1 million of EBITDA. The increase reflects high volumes of activity in the context of the major growth of generating capacity experienced by Voltalia. Other income statement items: positive net profit thanks to dynamic second half Change In EUR millions FY 2019 FY 2018 At actual At constant rates rates EBITDA before 87.2 94.6 -7.8% -5.7% eliminations and corporate Eliminations and -22.1 -18.3 +20.6% +22.0% corporate EBITDA 65.1 76.2 -14.6% -12.3% Depreciation, -29.0 -29.1 -0.3% +1.8% amortisation, and provisions Other financial -0.5 0.1 n/a n/a income and expenses Operating revenue 35.6 47.2 -24.6% -22.3% (EBIT)

Financial result -27.8 -29.9 -7.1% -5.4% Taxes and net income -5.0 -11.3 -55.7% -54.4% of equity affiliates Minority interests -1.8 -2.6 -28.7% -27.4% Net profit (Group 4.6 8.5 -45.7% -40.5% share) Consolidated EBITDA stood at EUR 65.1 million, EUR 9.4 million less than in 2018 at constant currency. The EUR 20 million EBITDA attributable to 2018 non-recurring price hikes in Brazil has been partially compensated by the addition of new capacity, mostly concentrated in the second half of the year, and the growing profitability of Services. Depreciation, amortisation and provisions were broadly stable at EUR 29 million. Financial result improved by EUR 2.1 million at EUR 27.8 million, mainly due to the combined effects of lower interest rates for plants in Brazil, foreign exchange gains and the remuneration of cash deposits, which more than offset the rise in the cost of new project financings put in place since January 2019. Taxes were down by EUR 6.2 million, driven by the drop in Voltalia's taxable profits in Brazil, which was increased in 2018 by the non-recurring price hikes. Minority interests recorded a loss of EUR 1.8 million. Plants co-owned with minority partners recorded low production levels in the first half of the year and have a slower profitability ramp-up profile than fully owned plants. These items buffered the decrease in EBITDA. The strong Group net profit in the second half of the year (+EUR 13.3 million), translated into another year of positive Group net profit, at EUR 4.6 million. IFRS 16 impact on financial statements The application of IFRS 16 has the following effects on the income statement and balance sheet as at December 31, 2019: In EUR millions 31/12/2019 31/12/2019 IFRS 16 EBITDA impact +4.7 Intangible assets 40.4 Asset depreciation -3.7 Net debt 41.0 Interest expense -1.4 Net Result -0.5 IFRS 16 provides for the recognition of all leases on the lessee's balance sheet, with recognition of an asset (representing the right to use the leased asset during the term of the lease) and a liability (under the obligation to pay rent). The right of use (asset) and the lease debt, equal at the beginning of the contract, are calculated as the present value of future lease payments. For Voltalia, these contracts are mainly (75%, i.e. EUR 30 million) emphyteotic leases of land where Voltalia has built its plants. The balance is made of office rentals (20%) and motor vehicles or equipment (5%). Simplified consolidated balance sheet In 2019, Voltalia's balance sheet reached EUR 1.5 billion (+58%), a growth coming from new plants, continued investment in the development of projects and increased cash balance. In EUR millions 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Goodwill 63.5 46.0 Intangible assets / Other intangible 169.0 96.4 assets Property, plant and equipment 897.6 608.2 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 1 130.1 750.6 Cash and cash equivalents 269.7 108.6 Other assets 155.0 127.4 Total assets 1 554.8 986.6 Equity, Group share 708.9 317.6 Minority interests 51.3 54.7 Financial debt 656.2 506.0 Other current and non-current liabilities 138.4 108.3 Total liabilities 1 554.8 986.6 Fixed assets grew by EUR 379.4 million (+51%) including: · a EUR 17.4 million increase in goodwill, generated by the Helexia acquisition and its payment in shares; · a EUR 72.5 million increase in intangible assets, including the capitalization of new development for EUR 26.1 million and the first recognition of a EUR 40.4 million asset related to rights of use under the IFRS 16 norm (see above); · a EUR 289.4 million increase in Property, plant and equipment due to the contribution of new Voltalia power plants for EUR 218 million in Brazil, France and Egypt, plus EUR 112 million at Helexia in Belgium, France, Portugal and Italy, partially offset by the straight-line depreciation of plants in operation (-EUR 30.7 million) and a negative exchange rate impact (-EUR 8.6 million). At December 31, 2019, tangible assets reached EUR 897.6 million out of which around 76% are related to plant in operation and 24%% related to plants in construction. At December 31, 2019, the Group's cash position stood at EUR 269.7 million, up by EUR 161.1 million on 31 December 2018. In July 2019, Voltalia carried out a EUR 376 million capital increase with the sole purpose of financing its expansion plan by 2023, with part of the proceeds initially used to (i) prepay corporate debt and (ii) postpone drawdowns of its long-term project financing in order to save interest charges when relevant. The moderate increase in debt, up by EUR 150.2 million, reflects this strategy and translates into a very low gearing of 46%[5]. The Group's total financial debt, contracted in local currency, is entirely backed by power production plants. The average residual maturity of current and committed project debt is 15 years. In addition, Voltalia had EUR 135 million of unused syndicated revolving corporate credit facilities at end 2019, on top of the unused portion of various long-term project-finance facilities funding plants in construction. Recent development since January 2020 and outlook Major win in Construction Services in Portugal, sale of ready-to-build project in Brazil In February 2020, Voltalia announced it had been selected by Smartenergy / Edisun Power to provide engineering services, equipment supply and turnkey construction services for three solar power plants located in Portugal, for a total installed capacity of 134 MW. Voltalia also secured a 10-year maintenance contract for the plants. The contracts have a total value of around EUR 80 million. As part of its dynamic development to own or sell, Voltalia has announced in January 2020 the sale of a 67 MW wind project under development to Total-Eren. Voltalia will also perform maintenance services for Total-Eren (maintenance for wind plant). The sale of the development will be recognized in 2020, and the long-term maintenance contract will start from 2021. Acquisition of Greensolver: Capturing more of the O&M value chain, notably in wind Already well positioned in the maintenance of solar plants for third-party clients, Voltalia is accelerating in the provision of Wind O&M services. Besides its first 67 MW wind contract with Total-Eren, Voltalia acquired end of February Greensolver, a long-standing and growing provider of technical, administrative and contractual services throughout the lifecycle of wind and solar power plants. With 39 employees, the company manages 95 plants with a combined capacity of 1.4 GW located in nine European countries, and will rapidly expand its business horizon thanks to the support of Voltalia. Voltalia to build its largest solar plant (270 MW) and a new wind farm (150 MW) In March 2020, Voltalia announced the signing of a long-term power sales contract with Braskem, one of the world's leading producers of thermoplastic resin. This client joins other long-term partners to be supplied by Voltalia's Solar Serra do Mel (SSM) 1&2 power plants located in Rio Grande do Norte (Brazil). SSM 1&2 will have a capacity of 270 MW, making it Voltalia's largest solar project. The plant is expected to be commissioned in the second semester of 2022. Also in March 2020, Voltalia announced that, after securing a long-term power sale contract, it has started the construction of the VSM 3 wind farm (150 MW) in its Serra Branca cluster. As for VSM 1&2, VSM 3 turbines will start producing electricity as soon as they are installed, using Voltalia's connection infrastructure. The wind plant will be progressively commissioned between Q4 2020 and Q2 2021. 2020 ambition maintained in a less predictable environment due to the Covid-19 crisis In EUR Installed Capacity under EBITDA million capacity management 2020 targets 1 GW 1.5 to 2.0 GW EUR 160-180 million Today's levels 717 MW 2.5 GW EUR 65 million in 2019 Comments Plus 508 MW Of which 72% 717 MW in currently in for third operation construction party clients =EUR 111 million expected in 2020 717+508 MW in operation+construc tion expected to generate EUR 180 million per year once fully built Voltalia is closely monitoring the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak on its activity, with a strong priority given to its employees' health. A dedicated action plan has been deployed to implement the relevant safety

