SDX Energy PLC Announces Implications of FCA Announcement of 21 March 2020

IMPLICATIONS OF FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY ANNOUNCEMENT OF 21 MARCH 2020 REQUESTING ALL LISTED COMPANIES TO OBSERVE MORATORIUM ON PUBLICATION OF PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / SDX Energy Plc (AIM:SDX), the MENA-focused oil and gas company, announces that as a result of the announcement made by the Financial Conduct Authority on 21 March 2020 requesting that, as a result of COVID-19 uncertainties, all listed companies should observe a moratorium on the publication of preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks, it has been forced to delay today's planned publication of its preliminary financial statements and its audited financial and operating results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The Company is in dialogue with AIM and other regulatory authorities on this matter and will endeavour to seek permission to release its preliminary financial statements and its audited financial and operating results for the year ended 31 December 2019 as soon as possible.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

