American IRA, LLC: American IRA Asks: How Exactly Does a Self-Directed IRA Work, Anyway?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / For many people, retirement saving comes through a company 401(k), a pension plan, or some combination. But there's another way to invest in retirement that goes beyond the stock market. It's known as a Self-Directed IRA. American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, recently posted an article on its blog examining what a Self-Directed IRA is, who uses it, and what it might be used for, especially for investors who are concerned about the stock market's ability to generate consistent returns over the short term.

With interest rates dropping across the globe and bond yields shrinking, investors are forced to look to alternative asset classes to find gains. That often means investing in alternative asset classes such as real estate or precious metals. As the post at American IRA noted, a Self-Directed IRA is an arrangement in which investors are free to invest in these assets as they like. Because the IRS does not prohibit American investors from owning real estate within an IRA, it can be a powerful way for investors to get the returns they seek.

The post explored how Self-Directed IRAs work, how they are funded, and what investors can expect when using them. The post, published at American IRA's website at www.AmericanIRA.com, serves as an introduction to a different way of investing.

"Sometimes, it's good to get back to basics," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "That's what this post is all about. It's to serve as an introduction to those investors out there who know they want something else but are not quite sure of all the strategies available to them."

As a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, American IRA does not offer specific investment advice. Rather, it administrates the paperwork involved in keeping a Self-Directed IRA. This allows for investors to make passive arrangements for their retirement, much like investing in stocks, bonds, and funds.

"We are not telling any investor what to do," said Jim Hitt. "But investors do need to be aware of all the options out there, particularly with so many warning signs pointing to some economic storms up ahead."

