AMMAN, March 23 (WNM/Reuters/ Ban Barkawi) - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58% in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water authorities said. Jordan, the world's fifth most water-stressed nation due to climate change and overuse, is trying to cope with increased demand from the public during coronavirus lockdown measures, said Ministry of Water and Irrigation spokesman Omar Salameh. With schools and businesses shut down, and a full-fledged lockdown ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...