

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) announced a series of initiatives to: cut underlying operating costs by $3-4 billion per annum over the next 12 months; reduce cash capital expenditure to $20 billion or below for 2020 from a planned level of around $25 billion; and for material reductions in working capital. The company projects, these initiatives, to contribute $8 billion - $9 billion of free cash flow on a pre-tax basis.



Shell said it is still committed to the divestment programme of more than $10 billion of assets in 2019-20 but timing depends on market conditions.



The Board of Royal Dutch Shell has decided not to continue with the next tranche of the share buyback programme following the completion of the current share buyback tranche.



