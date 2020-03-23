

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence fell sharply in March, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 0.4 in March from 3.3 February.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 10.6 in March from 15.0 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting past the past personal financial situation fell to 5.4 in March from 7.0 in the prior month.



Household's assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year decreased to minus 9.9 in March from minus 1.4 in February.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation decreased to 4.6 in March from 5.5 in the prior month.



The consumer were less negative toward the big purchases in March as the index rose to minus 8.5 from minus 9.8 in the previous month.



